Coach Steve Wilks said that Baker (undisclosed) is receiving an MRI on Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The reason for Baker's MRI remains unknown, but it's worth noting that the second-year safety was limited throughout practice last week due to a foot injury. Until the nature and severity of Baker's concern are revealed, his status for Week 11 against the Raiders will be difficult to peg.

