Baker posted 10 tackles (eight solo), including 0.5 sacks in Sunday's loss to Chicago.

Baker has been a top defender for Arizona, as showcased by his high tackle number from the safety position. The defense held the Bears to just 16 points, but the team couldn't manage a victory. Baker and the Cardinals will aim to get a notch in the win column against the Seahawks in Week 4.

