Cardinals' Budda Baker: Records eight tackles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baker recorded eight tackles (four solo) in the Cardinals' win over the Panthers on Sunday.
Baker played all 85 defensive snaps against Carolina and finished tied for second on the team in tackles in the victory. On the season, the veteran safety has logged 18 tackles (nine solo) and one pass breakup through two contests.
