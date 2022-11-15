Baker notched four tackles and one interception during Sunday's 27-17 victory at the Rams.

After Week 9, Baker had very little chance to play Week 10 due to a high-ankle sprain, but the tide changed in his favor following a limited session Friday. Officially listed as questionable for Sunday, not only did he up, he logged 48 of 60 offensive plays (80 percent) and capped the performance with a 53-yard return on his pick of L.A. quarterback John Wolford. Baker's activity level bears watching as the Cardinals prepare for next Monday's game versus the 49ers, as any non-DNP at practice seemingly is enough for him to play through the pain.