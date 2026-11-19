Baker posted six tackles (two solo) during the Cardinals' 34-6 loss to the Rams in Week 10.

It was the third consecutive week that Baker recorded at least six stops (and the sixth time this season). The veteran safety is up to 68 tackles (31 solo), including a career-high 3.5 sacks, four pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble through 10 regular-season games. Baker was held out of Wednesday's practice for rest purposes, so he should be available for Sunday's road game against the Chiefs.