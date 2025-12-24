Baker totaled 10 tackles (four solo) and a defensed pass Sunday in a loss to Buffalo.

Baker briefly left the game to be evaluated for a concussion but was able to return shortly thereafter. He ended up tying his season high in stops, with his previous 10-tackle performance taking place Week 1 against New Orleans. Baker has posted 111 tackles on the campaign, marking his sixth career regular season with triple-digit stops. He's also notched five defensed passes, including an interception, this season.