Baker (concussion/thumb) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The 29-year-old sustained a concussion in the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to the Falcons and wasn't able to clear protocol in time to suit up Sunday. Baker is now in line to miss his first game of the season, having recorded 111 total tackles and five passes defensed, including one interception, over 15 appearances. While he's sidelined in Week 17, expect Kitan Crawford to operate as Arizona's top free safety.