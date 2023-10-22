Baker (hamstring) is active for Sunday/s game at Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Baker thus is back in action for the first time since Week 1. When he's healthy, he's a candidate to log 100 percent of the defensive snaps in any given contest, but considering he was limited in practice Wednesday through Friday, the potential exists for the safety to have a cap on his reps Sunday. No matter, Baker has averaged nearly seven tackles per game across his six-plus campaigns.