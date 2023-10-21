Baker (hamstring) was activated off injured reserve and is expected to play Week 7 against the Seahawks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Baker is technically still listed as questionable despite limited participation in practice all week, but it doesn't make much sense for the Cardinals to active the star safety from injured reserve unless they intend for him to play. The five-time Pro Bowl safety has recorded 100-plus tackles in four of the last five seasons.