Baker (ankle) logged a limited practice Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Baker was unable to practice Thursday, so his limited participation Friday represents an upgrade in status. He played through the same injury in Week 10, which will likely continue for Monday's matchup against the 49ers barring a setback. Assuming he suits up, Baker will continue to serve a key role in Arizona's secondary, as he's tallied 75 total tackles, three passes defended and one interception across 10 games on the campaign.
More News
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: DNP on Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Records interception Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Available in Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Officially deemed questionable•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Ruled out for Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Set for multi-week absence•