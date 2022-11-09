Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Baker (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game at the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

In the wake of the Cardinals' Week 9 loss to the Seahawks, Baker was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain. The injury didn't impact him on the field Sunday, as he played 72 of 73 defensive snaps and notched double-digit tackles (11) for the second game in a row. While Baker will miss at least Week 10, Kingsbury is hopeful the safety will be able to return for a Week 11 matchup with the 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21. In Baker's absence, versatile inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons may be the best bet to fill in at free safety, though Chris Banjo also is an option.