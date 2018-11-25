Cardinals' Budda Baker: Ruled out Sunday
Baker (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Baker made it through pregame warmups before the Cardinals ultimately made the decision to keep him sidelined for a second consecutive week. Baker's absence allows cornerback Chris Jones to become active for the first time this season.
