Cardinals' Budda Baker: Scores touchdown in loss
Baker recorded nine tackles (all solo) and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in Sunday's loss to Minnesota.
Baker has been a solid player for the Cardinals week in and week out. His nine tackles were par for the course for him this season. He made a heads up play on a Chandler Jones strip-sack, scooping the ball up and taking it in for a Cardinals' touchdown in the first half. Arizona hosts the Broncos on Thursday, and Baker will look to come out strong once again despite the short week.
