Baker had 14 tackles (11 solo) and one interception during Sunday's win over the Seahawks.

The 24-year-old intercepted Russell Wilson at the two-yard line and appeared to have a pick-six locked up, but DK Metcalf showed off his speed and chased the safety down after a 90-yard return. Baker reached double-digit tackles for the third time this season and has 59 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble through six games.