Baker has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, but the Cardinals are hopeful he'll be sidelined just 2-to-3 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Last week, Arizona held Baker out of the first two practices before he logged a limited session Friday and entered the weekend with a questionable designation due to an ankle issue. During Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, he played 72 of 73 defensive snaps and continued to pace the team in tackles with 11, bringing his total on the campaign to 71 in nine games. With an absence now on tap, Baker may hand off his duties at safety to third-year inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons, while Ben Niemann, Tanner Vallejo and potentially newcomer Kamu Grugier-Hill fill in for Simmons next to Zaven Collins.