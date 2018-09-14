Baker (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's road game versus the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Baker appeared on the first two injury reports as a non-participant due to an ankle injury, but he was able to tough it out and handle every practice rep Friday. After an 11-tackle showing Sunday against the Redskins, he boasts 7.6 tackles per game in his eight-game run as a starter stemming back to last season, making him a prime IDP candidate.