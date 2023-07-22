Baker, who requested a trade earlier this offseason, is expected to report for training camp Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Baker's offseason started off with a trade request in April. He has two years left in his four-year, $59 million contract extension from 2020 and is reportedly looking for a deal that would make him among one of the highest-paid safeties in the NFL. Baker was a captain for the Cardinals in 2022 and earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection after recording 111 tackles, seven pass deflections, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 15 games. Baker attended Arizona's mandatory minicamp in June and seems committed to participate in training camp, though the 2017 second-round pick could make another trade request should contract negotiations stall or the Cardinals' season starts off slow.