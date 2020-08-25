Baker is signing a four-year, $59 million extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The $14.75 million average annual value is an NFL record for this position, narrowly topping the deal Bears safety Eddie Jackson ($14.6 million) signed in January. Baker is 24 years old and entering the final year of his rookie contract, coming off a 2019 campaign in which his 147 total tackles were fourth most in the NFL and 17 more than the second-place defensive back (Eric Reid - 130). Baker is still searching for his first NFL interception, but he does have four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 3.5 sacks to his name, plus he's shown the ability to operate as a deep safety, a box safety and a cornerback. PFF graded him 27th out of 82 qualified safeties last season, with an 81.3 mark for run defense (No. 7) and a 64.8 for pass coverage (No. 48). The Cardinals presumably have a more optimistic view of his coverage skills.
