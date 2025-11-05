Cardinals' Budda Baker: Seven stops in MNF win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baker recorded seven tackles (three solo) and one fumble recovery in the Cardinals' victory over the Cowboys on Monday night.
Baker recovered a second-quarter fumble by Jake Ferguson that was forced by LB Mack Wilson. Baker has started all eight games this season and has yet to miss a single defensive snap. On the year, the veteran safety is up to 56 tackles (26 solo), two pass breakups and the one fumble recovery.
