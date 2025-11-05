default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Baker recorded seven tackles (three solo) and one fumble recovery in the Cardinals' victory over the Cowboys on Monday night.

Baker recovered a second-quarter fumble by Jake Ferguson that was forced by LB Mack Wilson. Baker has started all eight games this season and has yet to miss a single defensive snap. On the year, the veteran safety is up to 56 tackles (26 solo), two pass breakups and the one fumble recovery.

More News