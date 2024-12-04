Baker finished Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Vikings with seven tackles (five solo).
Baker and Mack Wilson co-led the Cardinals in tackles Sunday. Baker has registered at least seven tackles in all 12 regular-season games, and for the year he's up to 114 tackles (73 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and three pass defenses.
More News
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Another strong game despite loss•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Continues dominating in Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Another big performance in win•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Monster outing in win•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Makes eight tackles•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Active in loss•