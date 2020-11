Baker has shed the cast and will wear a splint for his surgically-repaired thumb, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The 24-year-old underwent the thumb surgery in late September and missed one game, but he's played with the cast the past three games and has 31 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble. Baker should remain a force at the back end for Arizona while his thumb continues to heal.