Cardinals' Budda Baker: Sheds injury designation
Baker (thigh) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Redskins, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Baker was a full participant at Friday's practice to help avoid the questionable designation. The rookie second-round pick is in-line to make his fifth consecutive start for the Cardinals on Sunday.
