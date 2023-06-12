Baker is present for mandatory minicamp after requesting a trade earlier this offseason, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.

It's unclear if Baker has walked back his trade request or is just making sure to avoid any fines by participating in the first "mandatory" team activities of the year. He's scheduled for non-guaranteed base salaries of $13.1 and $14.2 million in the final two years of his contract, and he presumably requested a trade due to frustration with talks toward an extension. The 27-year-old safety finished last year on injured reserve with a fractured shoulder, but he should be healthy by now and still hasn't ever missed more than two games in a season. Baker is one of the top fantasy options among defensive backs, coming off five straight seasons with 98 or more tackles and three in a row with multiple interceptions.