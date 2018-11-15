Baker (knee) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

Though the knee issue prevented him from taking part in team drills for the second straight day, Baker was spotted going through individual work off to the side at the beginning of the session, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. In any case, the Cardinals will likely want the safety to take part in Friday's practice in some fashion to feel comfortable about his availability for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Baker has been an elite IDP option out of the secondary this season, accruing 75 stops (54 solo), two sacks, two pass breakups, a fumble recovery and a touchdown through the Cardinals' first nine games.

