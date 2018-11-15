Cardinals' Budda Baker: Sits out another practice
Baker (knee) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice.
Though the knee issue prevented him from taking part in team drills for the second straight day, Baker was spotted going through individual work off to the side at the beginning of the session, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. In any case, the Cardinals will likely want the safety to take part in Friday's practice in some fashion to feel comfortable about his availability for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Baker has been an elite IDP option out of the secondary this season, accruing 75 stops (54 solo), two sacks, two pass breakups, a fumble recovery and a touchdown through the Cardinals' first nine games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...