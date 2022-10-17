Baker compiled six tackles and one quarterback hit during Sunday's 19-9 defeat at Seattle.
Despite tying his second-lowest tackle tally of the campaign, Baker continues to lead the Cardinals in stops with 45, just ahead of inside linebacker Zaven Collins (41) and fellow safety Jalen Thompson (40). Both Collins (shoulder, limited) and Thompson (hamstring, DNP) showed up on Monday's estimated injury report, so Baker could be poised for even more opportunities Thursday versus the Saints if either of those players are limited or sidelined.
