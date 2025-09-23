Cardinals' Budda Baker: Six tackles vs. San Francisco
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baker logged six tackles (three solo) during the Cardinals' 16-15 loss to the 49ers.
Baker played every single defensive snap for a third consecutive week, and he finished Sunday's game tied with Jalen Thompson for the third most tackles on the Cardinals behind Mack Wilson (12) and Akeem Davis-Gaither (seven) (elbow). Baker is up to 24 total tackles through the first three games of the 2025 campaign and is on pace to crack 100-plust tackles for the third time in four seasons. Baker and the Cardinals have a short turnaround as they face the Seahawks on Thursday in an NFC West clash.
More News
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Records eight tackles in win•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Double-digit tackles to begin 2025•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Records career-high tackle mark•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Nearly picks off Stafford•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Six tackles against Carolina•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Inks three-year extension•