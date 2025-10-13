Baker tallied six total tackles (three solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Cardinals.

Baker has now recorded five-or-more total tackles in each of the Cardinals' first six games this season, bringing his season total to 41, which ranks fourth on the team. Despite this, he's had an underwhelming start to Arizona's 2025 campaign after posting 164 total tackles (second in the NFL) and five passes defended over 17 games in 2024. Baker is expected to remain one of the Cardinals' top defensive playmakers in the Week 7 matchup against the Packers.