Baker (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against the Lions, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

According to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Baker completed a pregame warmup, after which he must have gained clearance from the Cardinals' training staff in order to play. While he put in just one limited practice during Week 14 prep, Baker shouldn't have a problem earning snaps in a secondary that regularly uses five (or more) defensive backs. On the season, he's averaged eight tackles per game while tallying one defensive touchdown.