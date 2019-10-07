Cardinals' Budda Baker: Supplies just four tackles Sunday
Baker racked up four tackles (two solo) during Sunday's 26-23 victory at Cincinnati.
Baker opened the season with back-to-back strong efforts en route to 19 total tackles, but he's managed just 14 (nine solo) over the last three games. Perhaps the presence of offseason addition Jordan Hicks (54 tackles, third in the NFL) is hurting Baker's prospects. Still, Baker is on pace for 100-plus stops and should pick up the occasional sack or turnover, making him a useful IDP out of the Cardinals' secondary.
