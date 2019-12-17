Play

Baker compiled seven tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 38-24 victory versus the Browns.

Baker has been on a tear, tackle-wise, since Week 8, accruing 76 (59 solo) over the last seven games and vaulting himself to sixth in the entire NFL with 125 for the season. With two games left on the slate, he has a chance to surpass Jordan Hicks (130 tackles) for the team lead, which he has yet to do in nearly three pro campaigns.

