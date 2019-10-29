Baker made 14 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 31-9 loss to the Saints.

Baker served as the Cardinals' leading tackler in this contest, and he's averaging 7.9 stops per contest. He hasn't left the field on defense in three straight weeks, and his continued full snap count puts him in a good position to maintain IDP value Thursday against the run-heavy 49ers.

