Cardinals' Budda Baker: Tackling machine
Baker made 14 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 31-9 loss to the Saints.
Baker served as the Cardinals' leading tackler in this contest, and he's averaging 7.9 stops per contest. He hasn't left the field on defense in three straight weeks, and his continued full snap count puts him in a good position to maintain IDP value Thursday against the run-heavy 49ers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Another eight tackles•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Supplies just four tackles Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Pops up on injury report•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Accrues five tackles in Week 4•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Another solid performance Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Best Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 WR preview: Sit Fitz
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8.
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...