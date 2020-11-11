Baker (groin) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
With five tackles and no other counting stats this past Sunday against the Dolphins, Baker matched his worst output of the season (he also had five tackles Week 2). While he recently got rid of the cast that was protecting his surgically repaired thumb and instead donned a splint Week 9, he emerged from that outing with a groin injury. He'll attempt to increase his activity level as the Cardinals prepare for Sunday's game versus the Bills.