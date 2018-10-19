Cardinals' Budda Baker: Ties for team lead in tackles
Baker recorded eight tackles (five solo) in Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Broncos.
Baker fell just short of his season average for tackles and played all but one defensive snap Thursday. The 22-year-old leads the Cardinals with 67 tackles (50 solo) and has 1.5 sacks so far this season.
