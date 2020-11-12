Coach Vance Joseph said Thursday that he expected Baker (groin) to play in Sunday's game against the Bills, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Baker has missed the past two days of practice while tending to the groin injury, but he doesn't appear to be in jeopardy of missing game action. The Washington product has been strong in the secondary despite battling injuries this season, racking up 64 tackles (51 solo), two sacks and two interceptions through seven games. Expect Baker to assume his usual starting role for Week 10, but if he suffers a set back, Deionte Thompson (knee) could be in line for a start if he's healthy.