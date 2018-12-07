Cardinals' Budda Baker: Trending toward game-time decision
Baker (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Baker has been impacted by lower-body injuries for approximately one month. A knee issue kept him on the sideline Weeks 11 and 12, but he returned to action this past Sunday in Green Bay, playing 68 of 76 defensive snaps en route to five tackles. Urban speculated that Baker will be a game-time call this weekend, so the safety's status will be one to watch until the Cardinals are required to post inactives about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 PM ET kickoff.
