Baker (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Baker was held out of Wednesday's session entirely due to a hamstring injury, so Thursday's limited participation is a tangible step in the right direction. The every-down safety has only missed two contests in his NFL career. Friday's final practice session of the week will reveal more about Baker's status as Sunday's tilt against the Browns approaches.

