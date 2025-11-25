Cardinals' Budda Baker: Very involved in Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baker tallied nine tackles (four solo), including 0.5 sacks, along with an interception Sunday in an overtime loss to Jacksonville.
Baker got into the sack column for the first time this season with an assisted sack of Trevor Lawrence early in the second quarter. That was one of his nine stops in the contest, which tied for the team lead. Baker's biggest play, however, was a pickoff of Lawrence midway through the fourth quarter that set up a go-ahead touchdown by Arizona three plays later. The interception was Baker's first sine the 2022 season.
