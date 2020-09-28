Coach Kliff Kingsbury said after Sunday's loss to the Lions that Baker (thumb) will have a "procedure here very soon," Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Baker played through a UCL tear in his thumb in Sunday's loss to Detroit, during which he notched a team-high eight tackles (all solo) in addition to one defended pass. The All-Pro safety looks likely to miss Week 4 at Carolina due to the surgery he'll soon undergo, with Deionte Thompson being a candidate to handle increased snaps as long as Baker is sidelined.
More News
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Playing Sunday, likely out Week 4•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Posts five tackles Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Posts career-best tackle total•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Sets record for safety contracts•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Goes for career high in tackles•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Full go Friday•