Coach Kliff Kingsbury said after Sunday's loss to the Lions that Baker (thumb) will have a "procedure here very soon," Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Baker played through a UCL tear in his thumb in Sunday's loss to Detroit, during which he notched a team-high eight tackles (all solo) in addition to one defended pass. The All-Pro safety looks likely to miss Week 4 at Carolina due to the surgery he'll soon undergo, with Deionte Thompson being a candidate to handle increased snaps as long as Baker is sidelined.