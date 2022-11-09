Murphy (back) did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Kevin Parrish Jr. of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murphy has been dealing with a back issue since late October, but it hasn't yet cost him any playing time. In fact, the cornerback has played 100 percent of Arizona's defensive snaps in all but one contest so far this season. With that in mind, it's possible the Cardinals are just managing Murphy's practice reps, but it bears watching how the remainder of the week plays out, especially with fellow defensive back Budda Baker (ankle) already ruled out for Week 10.