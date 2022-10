Murphy (groin) is active for Sunday's game at Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murphy made a sudden appearance on Arizona's final injury report of Week 6 prep as limited in practice by a groin issue. Officially termed questionable to play Sunday, he's available and will man one of the starting cornerback spots for the team. Through five contests this season, Murphy has racked up 19 tackles, two fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown) and a half sack.