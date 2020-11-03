Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19, as reported on his personal Twitter account.
A confirmation test will surely be issued in the near future to verify Murphy's status, but this update means there is a high probability of him being forced to sit Week 9 against Miami. Per NFL regulations, if Murphy becomes asymptomatic he can return once 10 days have passed since the initial positive test. Alternatively, should Murphy become asymptomatic and post two consecutive negative PCR virus test at least 24 hours apart, he could return as soon as five days from the initial positive result.
