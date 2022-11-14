Murphy is expected to undergo tests on his back Monday, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Murphy missed Sunday's win over the Rams due to the injury, which was his first missed game of the season. The fourth-year pro was unable to practice last week, and despite the need for tests on his back, it seems like he does have a chance to play Week 11 against the 49ers, considering Klingsburry referred to him as day-to-day.