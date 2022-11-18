Murphy (back) was listed as a non-participant on the Cardinals' injury report Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Murphy has been dealing with a lingering back injury since late October, which kept him sidelined for the first time this season during Sunday's win over the Rams. According to Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com, the cornerback would not give a definitive statement on his status for the Cardinals' Week 11 game versus the 49ers, though he did say that the extra day to prepare ahead of Monday Night Football will definitely play a factor in his availability. Murphy is also still receiving treatment for this back issue, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Saturday's final injury.