Cardinals' Byron Murphy: First off board in Round 2
The Cardinals selected Murphy in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 33rd overall.
The first pick of the second round, Murphy heads to Arizona after a productive career at Washington highlighted by 27 passes defensed and seven interceptions. Murphy is not a standout athlete -- he ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash and had middling jumps at the combine. His frame is also one that leads to questions about him holding up outside (5-10 3/4, 190), but he's sticky in coverage and has great coverage instincts. If Patrick Peterson remains in Arizona, the Cardinals will now have a formidable cornerback group.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...
-
Jacobs has stud potential
Josh Jacobs might have been just the No. 24 pick in the first round, but he'll be No. 1 in...
-
Haskins, Jones land in tough spots
Kyler Murray went No. 1 overall, but he wasn't the only QB off the board in the first round....
-
Can Murray make Cardinals exciting?
Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' new starting quarterback -- and his passing and rushing potential...
-
Top NFL Draft prospects Fantasy fits
Where should Fantasy managers root for players like Josh Jacobs, T.J. Hockenson and Marquise...