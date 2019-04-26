The Cardinals selected Murphy in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 33rd overall.

The first pick of the second round, Murphy heads to Arizona after a productive career at Washington highlighted by 27 passes defensed and seven interceptions. Murphy is not a standout athlete -- he ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash and had middling jumps at the combine. His frame is also one that leads to questions about him holding up outside (5-10 3/4, 190), but he's sticky in coverage and has great coverage instincts. If Patrick Peterson remains in Arizona, the Cardinals will now have a formidable cornerback group.

