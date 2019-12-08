Play

Murphy (calf) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After being limited in practice Friday, Murphy is ready to rock. The rookie second-rounder will serve as the team's No. 2 cornerback against Devlin Hodges and look to build on the 62 tackles and eight pass breakups he's accrued through 12 games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories