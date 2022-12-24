The Cardinals placed Murphy (back) on injured reserve Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Sidelined since Week 10 with a lingering back issue, Murphy now will miss the rest of the campaign with the Cards out of the playoff picture. The 2019 second-round pick thus will finish his fourth season as a pro with 36 tackles, two fumble recoveries (one returned for a TD) and a half sack in nine appearances. Murphy will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so it remains to be seen where he'll be suiting up next fall.