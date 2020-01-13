Cardinals' Byron Murphy: Healthy tackle total as rookie
Murphy compiled 78 tackles (66 solo), 10 pass defenses and one interception in 16 games during his rookie campaign.
A 2019 second-round pick, Murphy put up a healthy tackle total but mostly struggled in his first year as a pro. Specifically, he gave up a league-worst nine touchdown passes in coverage, which helped contribute to the Cardinals giving up the second most (38) in the NFL. Murphy thus received an unsightly 48.8 grade from Pro Football Focus. Because he ranked second on the team in defensive snap share (97.6 percent), he seemingly will be afforded every opportunity to prove Arizona's investment in him.
