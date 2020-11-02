Murphy was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Linebacker Devon Kennard was one of the positive results reported by the Cardinals this weekend, but it remains unclear if Murphy also tested positive or if he was in close contact with an infected individual. Given that uncertainly, it's unclear when Murphy is expected to rejoin the team. If he can't play Week 9, De'Vante Bausby should have an increased role in the secondary.
More News
-
Cardinals' Byron Murphy: Healthy tackle total as rookie•
-
Cardinals' Byron Murphy: Records three tackles Week 15•
-
Cardinals' Byron Murphy: Practices without limitations•
-
Cardinals' Byron Murphy: Limited by calf issue•
-
Cardinals' Byron Murphy: Gearing up Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Byron Murphy: Listed as questionable•