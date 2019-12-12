Play

Murphy (calf) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Murphy played through the calf injury after originally being considered questionable for this past Sunday's loss to the Steelers, though he was limited to a 75 percent share of the Cardinals' defensive snaps. Murphy hasn't missed a single game throughout his rookie campaign, but Kevin Peterson (shoulder) could be in line for additional work if the former were to stick to the sideline in Week 15.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories