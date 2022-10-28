Murphy (back) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Murphy landed on the injury report Friday as a limited participant due to a back injury and is questionable for Sunday's matchup. If the fourth-year cornerback is unable to suit up, expect Antonio Hamilton and Trayvon Mullen to garner increased roles against Minnesota.
